‘Spin wizard’ Ajmal lauds Green Shirts for putting up fight against India

29 August,2022 09:56 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan cricketer and spin wizard Saeed Ajmal lauded the efforts put up by Babar Azam XI against the arch-rivals India in yesterday’s high-voltage contest during the second match of Asia Cup 2022.

The ‘doosra’ specialist took to Twitter after the match on Sunday and penned, “What a absolutely thriller this was”, Pakistan fought really well till the end.”Ajmal appreciated the way Mohammad Nawaz bowled against India as he said that the 28-year-old all-rounder bowled fantastically against the strong Indian batting lineup.

Talking about the fiery spell generated by Naseem Shah on his T20I debut, Ajmal said that it was a dream debut for the 19-year-old pacer.

