Hafeez expresses condolences over death of Manzoor junior

Cricket Cricket Hafeez expresses condolences over death of Manzoor junior

Hafeez expresses condolences over death of Manzoor junior

29 August,2022 08:18 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of hockey legend Manzoor junior.

Hafeez tweeted his heartfelt condolences over the death of Manzoor and wrote, “Sad to know the demise of our hockey legend Manzoor junior sb.”

“Condolences to his family. May Allah grant him highest rank in Jannah. Aameen”, he added.

— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 29, 2022