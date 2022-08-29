Hafeez expresses condolences over death of Manzoor junior
Cricket
Hafeez expresses condolences over death of Manzoor junior
LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of hockey legend Manzoor junior.
Hafeez tweeted his heartfelt condolences over the death of Manzoor and wrote, “Sad to know the demise of our hockey legend Manzoor junior sb.”
“Condolences to his family. May Allah grant him highest rank in Jannah. Aameen”, he added.
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 29, 2022