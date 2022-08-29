Sporting gesture from Fakhar Zaman in India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 10 off 6 deliveries.

29 August,2022 09:31 am

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Although Pakistan team lost the match against India but Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman won hearts of millions as he walked off after nicking one to the wicketkeeper during Pakistan’s Asia Cup opening game against arch-rival India on Sunday.

The high-intensity clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai witnessed remarkable scenes when Fakhar Zaman walked off after edging a catch to the wicketkeeper off the final over of the Powerplay.

Pakistan were put in to bat first by Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given India an early breakthrough with the wicket of Babar Azam.

Pakistan were struggling to go big in the first six overs when Avesh Khan came in to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was on nine off 17 balls at that point, took the pacer on for a six and a four off successive deliveries, but the momentum shifted again in the over when Zaman edged one to the wicketkeeper off the penultimate ball.

While there was little to no appeal from the Indians, Zaman started walking off, prompting the umpire to raise his fingers. He was dismissed for 10 off 6 deliveries.

The off-field camaraderie between India and Pakistan players translated onto the field with the sporting gesture from Zaman.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandaya’s brilliant all-round performance to lead India to a tense win in the final over