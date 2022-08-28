PCB to donate gate money of first T20I against Eng to flood relief fund

Cricket Cricket PCB to donate gate money of first T20I against Eng to flood relief fund

PCB to donate gate money of first T20I against Eng to flood relief fund

28 August,2022 08:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced to donate the gate money of the first T20I against England to the flood relief fund.



It should be noted that the first T20 match between Pakistan and England will be played on September 20 at the National Stadium, Karachi.



In this regard,PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has also urged fans and followers of cricket to participate in the initiative by purchasing tickets for the first match.



He requested the nation to turn up in big numbers to buy tickets once they are available for sale online next week, so that a substantial amount could be donated to the fund and support the affected.



"We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless," Raja said, adding that the PCB firmly stands with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations.