Asia Cup 2022: Pressure mount on Pak batters as India dominate

28 August,2022 06:23 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan batters are struggling to smoke runs as the Indian bowlers are testing the patience of the Green Shirts during the second match of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan have lost Babar (10 off 9), Fakhar (10 off 6), while Iftikhar (28 off 22) was the latest to depart on a bouncer delivered by Hardik Pandya For India, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep and Pandya bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in a high-voltage battle against arch-rivals Pakistan during the second match of Asia Cup at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Though, Pakistan have faced two big blows as the main pacers – Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr – have already been out of the Asia Cup with injuries.

In their last encounter in ICC World Cup 2021, Pakistan clinched victory against India comprehensively by a margin of 10 wickets.

It is pertinent to note that Afghanistan national cricket team stunned the Sri Lanka cricket team in the yesterday’s encounter by a victory margin of 8 wickets.

-PLAYING XI-

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh