Indian cricketers meet Shaheen Afridi, inquire about his injury

Indian cricketers meet Shaheen Afridi, inquire about his injury

26 August,2022 08:56 am

DUBAI (Web Desk) - As Pakistan and Indin cricket teams prepare to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai, a few Indian players met Pakistani ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on the sidelines of a practice session.

Despite being ruled out of the Asia Cup, Shaheen has travelled with the Pakistani squad to UAE for the Asia Cup on captain Babar Azam’s wish. Shaheen was sitting on the sidelines as the rest of the members of his team toiled hard in the nets. The Indian cricket team also arrived at the training venue and seeing an injured Shaheen on the ground, the Men in Blue couldn’t resist speaking to him.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul were spotted having a chat with the injured left-arm pacer. A few jokes also seem to have been exchanged between the players. The video of the meeting was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, and it has since gone viral.

Despite being injured, Shaheen has travelled to UAE to be with his teammates in this high-profile continental tournament. His presence is likely to help some of the young pacers in the team absorb the pressure of performing in an event as big as this.

In the second half of the video, Pakistani cricketers can also be seen chit-chatting with the Sri Lankan team members.

The high-octane match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India is to be played on August 28 in Dubai.