Rizwan inspires fans by reciting Holy Quran

24 August,2022 07:27 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan continues to inspire his fans, as once again his video of reciting the Holy Quran went viral in no time on the internet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video as the cricket team landed in Dubai for Asia Cup after triumph in Netherlands. While travelling on a bus, players were seen busy in different activities but Rizwan made this moment special by reciting the Quran.

As soon after the video surfaced on the internet, the net surfers applauded Rizwan by penning their comments.

