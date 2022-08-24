Morals high, Pakistan can beat India in Asia Cup: Akram

24 August,2022 09:32 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Legendary Pakistan cricketer and former pacer Wasim Akram thinks that Pakistan Cricket Team’s morals are high after beating India in the last year’s T20 World Cup and the national side can beat the arch-rivals once again in Asia Cup clash on August 28.

While talking in an interview, Akram said that last year Pakistan made history by defeating India in the T20 World Cup and now there are more chances of winning against India in Asia Cup, while the result depends on the morals and thinking of the team.

While praising the top order of the team, he said that Iftikhar Ahmed is an experienced batter who can bat on number four.

Former captain also said that people compare Pakistani and Indian cricketers just like in the past, this is why people compare Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Indian captain Virat Kohli. He further said that Babar is on right track to become an all-time great but he still has a long way to go before he can be compared with Virat Kohli.

It must be noted here that once Akram hosted a question and answer (Q&A) session on Instagram, and on a question about his favorite between the two cricketers, Akram chose Babar.