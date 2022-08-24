Muzarabani back in Zimbabwe squad for Australia ODIs

24 August,2022 12:28 am

HARARE (Web Desk) - The fit-again fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has made a comeback into Zimbabwe s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia starting on August 28. Muzarabani missed Zimbabwe s recent limited-overs series against Bangladesh and India at home with a thigh muscle tear, but was passed fit to depart for Townsville on Tuesday with the rest of the 15-member squad.

Regis Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe for a third successive ODI series with regular captain Craig Ervine still recovering from hamstring injury. Tendai Chatara (collarbone fracture), left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza (shoulder tendon injury) and opening batter Milton Shumba (quadricep injury) were all unavailable for selection as well.

The last time Zimbabwe played an ODI in Australia was during the 2015 World Cup, before which their previous assignment in the country was a tri-series involving the hosts and India way back in 2004.

This upcoming series was initially scheduled for August 2020, but had to be postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour is part of the ODI Super League, which is being contested by 13 teams with the top eight qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India. Zimbabwe sit 12th on the table, having won just three out of their 18 matches so far in the cycle. Australia occupy the eighth spot.

Apart from the 15 players en route to Australia, Zimbabwe have also named Tanaka Chivanga and John Masara as non-travelling reserves.

All three ODIs will take place in Townsville on August 28, August 31 and September 3.

