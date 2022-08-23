Shadab Khan is 'looking forward to the challenge' in Asia Cup

Pakistan will play its first match in the tournament on August 28 against India.

23 August,2022 10:00 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - After winning the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said that he is looking forward to the challenge in Asia Cup.

"It’s time for the #AsiaCup, here we come. Looking forward to the challenge," he wrote.

Pakistan cricket team reached Dubai on Monday to take part in the Asia Cup 2022 which will be played in the T20 format.

Some members of Pakistan’s T20 squad, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali and Asif Ali, will arrive in Dubai from Lahore on Tuesday. Muhammad Hasnain, who replaces injured Shaheen Afridi for the Asia Cup, will fly to the United Arab Emirates from Britain.

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the opener of the much-anticipated event on August 27.

Teams participating in the T20 event include Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.