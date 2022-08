Men’s pre-season cricket camp for 2022-23 domestic season from Tuesday

Cricket Cricket Men’s pre-season cricket camp for 2022-23 domestic season from Tuesday

Men’s pre-season cricket camp for 2022-23 domestic season from Tuesday

22 August,2022 07:37 pm

LAHORE (APP) - The pre-season cricket camp for the 2022-23 domestic men’s season will commence tomorrow, Tuesday at the respective cricket centres of the six Cricket Associations.

The preliminary squads of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will train at Bugti Stadium, Quetta, LCCA ground, Lahore, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, House of Northern, Islamabad, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, respectively, till 25 August. The players will arrive at the cricket centres today.

These squads have been finalised by the national men’s selector, Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with the six Cricket Associations and the final line-ups for the National T20, which begins from 30 August, and Cricket Associations T20, commencing 2 September, will be announced on the last day of the camp.

The players and officials part of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League will join their sides when they arrive in Rawalpindi and Quetta on 26 August.

The camps at six centres will be conducted by the coaches part of National High Performance Centre panel.

Preliminary squads:

Balochistan: Abdul Hanan Achakzai, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Abu Huraira, Aftab Ahmed, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Ayyaz Tassawar, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan, Dawood Khan, Fahad Hussain, Fahad Iqbal, Faheem Younis, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Haseeb Ullah, Hazrat Umar, Hazrat Wali, Hidayat Ullah, Hussain Talat, Imam-Ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kabir Raj, Kaleem Ullah, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad, Latifullah, Mirwais Tareen, Muhammad Ghaus, Muhammad Ibrahim Snr, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Shahid, Najeeb Ullah Achakzai, Nasir Khan, Rasool Bakhsh, Raza-Ul-Hassan, Salim Mal, Shan Masood, Shehbaz Khan, Shoaib Ahmed, Taimur Ali, Taj Wali, Tariq Jameel, Yasir Shah, Zain ullah Snr and Zubair Khan

Central Punjab: Abdul Sammad, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shafiq,

Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Ammer Hamza, Asad Raza, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Bhatti, Bilawal Iqbal, Fahad Munir,

Gohar Hafeez Butt, Hamza Akbar, Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Hunain Shah, Imran Dogar, Irfan Khan Niazi, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Akhalq, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Irfan Jnr, Mohammad Naveed, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mirza Salman, Mohsin Riaz, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Waleed, Mukhatar Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Sadaqat Ali, Saif Badar, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohaib Ullah, Umar Akmal, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar and Zaid Alam.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Adil Amin, Adil Naz, Afaq Ahmad, Ahmed Khan, Aitizaz Habib Khan, Amir Azmat, Arshad Iqbal, Arshad Ullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Farhan Khan, Fazl-ur-Rehman, Gohar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsan Ullah, Imran Khan Snr, Irfan Ullah Shah, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat, Maaz Khan, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nisar Afridi, Muhammad Usman, Musaddiq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Najeebullah, Niaz Khan, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sajjad Ali, Salman Khan, Saqib Jamil, Shahab, Shahid Aziz, Sher Badasha, Tahir Khan, Usman Tariq, Waqar Ahmed, Zeesshan Khan and Zubair Khan

Northern: Abdul Faseh, Ali Imran, Ali Sarfraz, Amir Jamal, Aqib Liaqat, Ather Mehmood, Atif Khan, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hassan Nawaz, Hassan Raza, Imad Wasim, Jamal Anwar, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Arham, Muhammad Hammad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Naqash, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Munir Riaz, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Raza-Ul-Mustafa, Rehman Khan, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Saqlain Gillani, Sarmad Bhatti, Shadab Majeed, Shoaib Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Sufiyan Maqim, Syed Aqib Shah, Taimoor Khan, Taimur Sultan, Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Umar Khan, Umer Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari, Waqas Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Zeeshan Malik and Ziad Khan

Sindh: Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Akbar Khan, Alyan Mehmood, Ammad Alam, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Ashiq Ali, Asif Ali Jnr, Asif Mehmood, Asim Ali, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Mohsin, Jahanzaib Sultan, Junaid Ilyas, Kashif Ali, Kashif Iqbal, Khurram Manzoor, Majid Asghar, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Asad Malik, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Umar, Mustafa Nasir, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rameez Aziz, Rizwan Mehmood, Rumann Raees, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saim Ayub, Shahid Mirani, Sharjeel Khan, Shehzar Mohammad, Sohail Khan, Syed Faraz Ali, Syed Waleed Azeem, Usman Khan and Zeeshan Zameer

Southern Punjab: Abdur Rehman Muzamil, Adeel-ul-Rehman, Ahmad Hasan, Ali Husanian, Ali Imran, Ali Majid, Ameer Mauvia, Amir Yamin, Anjum Naveed, Awais Abbas, Azam Khan, Faisal Akram, Farhan Sarfaraz, Gulfam Aziz, Gulraiz Sadaf, Hassan Khan, Humayun Altaf, Imran Rafiq, Jalat Khan, Kaleemullah, Majid Ali, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Arsalan Zia, Mohammad Asif Fawad, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Sadaqat, Moinuddin, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Junaid Awan, Muhammad Rameez, Muhammad Shehzad, Muhammad Sudais, Muhammad Umair, Musaf, Omer Farooq, Rahat Ali, Saif-ur-Rehman, Sameen Gul, Sharoon Siraj, Sohaib Maqsood, Tahir Hussain, Umer Siddique, Usman Salahuddin, Waqar Hussain, Waseem Rasool, Waseem Akram, Yousaf Baber, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zia-Ul-Haq.