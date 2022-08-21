Babar, pacers shine as Pakistan clinch clean-sweep of Netherlands

21 August,2022 10:54 pm

ROTTERDAM (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Sunday whitewashed the series by defeating the Netherlands in the third and final ODI after a thrilling contest.

After coming close to upsetting Pakistan by restricting the national team to 206, the Netherlands bowled out at 197 runs in 49.2 over.



Pakistan has added more 10 points to their tally in the World Cup Super League standings after bagging the victory.

For the Netherlands, Tom Cooper remained a standout batter, who scored 62 (105) while Vikramjit Singh posted a half century.



Pakistani pacers came to the rescue as Naseem Shah clinched five wickets, while Mohammad Wasim bagged four wickets.

Talking about Pakistan’s innings, Babar Azam scored 91(125), which helped the team to surpass the mark of 200.



Bas de Leede bagged three wickets and Vivian Kingma obtained two wickets for the Netherlands side.

