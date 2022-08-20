SBP signs MoU with CPCA for promotion of cricket

20 August,2022 04:28 pm

LAHORE (APP) - Taking a major step for the promotion of cricket at grassroots level, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA),a subsidiary department of Pakistan Cricket Board here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and CEO Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA) Abdullah Khurram Niazi signed the MoU documents at the office of Director General Sports Punjab.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo were also present on this occasion.

Under the MoU, different pitches will be constructed at Sports Board Punjab’s Cricket Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and collective efforts will be contributed for the development of cricket at junior level.

However, the operation and management of these cricketing activities will be responsibility of Sports Board Punjab and an official of Sports Board Punjab will look after these affairs.

As per MoU, Central Punjab Cricket Association will be technical partners of Sports Board Punjab and will extend all kinds of support for the promotion of cricket at junior level. Moreover, Sports Board Punjab will hire cricket coaches and trainers after the recommendation of Central Punjab Cricket Association.

SBP cricket team will also participate in cricket leagues of Central Punjab Cricket Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Sports Punjab said that the MoU between Central Punjab Cricket Association and Sports Board Punjab would be a great development for the growth of cricket at grassroots level.

“Through the MoU, we will be able to prepare a bunch of talented players for the future requirements of the national cricket team,” he added.