19 August,2022 02:30 pm

ROTTERDAM (Dunya News) - The third and final One-Day International of three match series between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at Rotterdam on Sunday.

The match will start at 2:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan has already won the series by 2-0.