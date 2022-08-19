Sarfaraz gives his opinion on Indo-Pak contest

19 August,2022 09:48 am

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Pakistan’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has talked about upcoming India-Pakistan fixture at the Asia Cup, scheduled in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a media report, the former captain thinks that the Men in Green will have an upper hand against India when the two sides lock horns in Dubai next week. He believes India have played good cricket over the past few months but Pakistan understands the conditions in UAE better.

“The first match of any tournament sets the tone of the campaign. Our first game is against India. Definitely, our morale would be higher because when we met the last time, Pakistan defeated India at the same venue. Pakistan knows the condition very well because we have played PSL here and many home series as well. Yes, India have played in IPL here but they don t have that much experience of playing in these conditions,” Sarfaraz said in an interview.

“It is important for Pakistan to have a fit Shaheen Shah Afridi. If you look at their current team, they have been playing good cricket. But our team, especially in the shortest format, have been playing good,” he further added.