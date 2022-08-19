Returning Mushfiqur prepares for 'new role'

Cricket Cricket Returning Mushfiqur prepares for 'new role'

Mushfiqur has hit the nets with an ultra-aggressive mindset.

19 August,2022 09:06 am

DHAKA (ONLINE) - Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who is making a comeback to the national T20I side, is preparing himself for an "updated" role during the coming Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Mushfiqur has hit the nets with an ultra-aggressive mindset, preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to start in UAE from August 27,” cricket website Cricbuzz reported Thursday.

The right handed experienced batsman played his last T20I match back in March this year against Afghanistan. There is a possibility that he might be seen in a different role as the team management is pondering over opening the innings with Mushfiqur in the Asia Cup, though a final decision in this regard will be taken after the arrival of head coach Russell Domingo, who is expected to arrive today (Friday).

On Wednesday, Mushfiqur s BKSP - the country s lone sports institute - mentor Nazmul, turned up to see his ward preparing for the Asia Cup. When Mushfiqur came to BKSP, he was an opener and I know that personally (because I was involved with the institute at that point of time) and later he came down to middle-order for his own career. He is a middle-order batsman now and opening the innings is a challenge, and I am not sure how much he can prepare himself (for opening) but his experience will naturally help him, and in T20s if it is required Mushfiqur can open, Nazmul told reporters after the practice session.

I saw Mushfiqur is trying to hit big sixes but earlier we haven t seen that because at that point he used to bat according to his pace and prepared differently but now there is a change (in his preparation).

He can open, provided he plays with the right attitude because it is not important to be a good player rather it is important to be an effective player. If Mushfiqur opens, then he will have to play according to the nature of T20 cricket and follow the grammar of T20s. If he scores 80 runs, it has to be in 50 or 55 balls, or else it s of no use. If his attitude and approach is right, it is possible. The mental change is required, he said.