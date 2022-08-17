Pakistan-India Asia Cup match tickets sold out within hours

17 August,2022 11:16 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The first batch of tickets for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2022 match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India were sold out in only two hours after being put on online sale.

According to the details, after waiting for hours, many cricket fans were left disappointed as the online tickets for Pakistan versus India clash, scheduled on August 28, dried up minutes after being put on sale. Very few tickets with rates starting from 2,500 AED were available and those sold out within minutes.

Fans had been anxiously waiting to book seats for the Pakistan-India match since Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced their ticket sales for the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Asia Cup 2022, featuring six teams, will take place from August 27 to September 11 in UAE.