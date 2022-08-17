Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Stoinis for disrespecting Hasnain

Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis after he accused Hasnain of chucking.

17 August,2022 08:31 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s legendary fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis after he accused young Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain of chucking.

Akhtar called out the Australian cricketer while reacting to the viral moment for questioning Hasnain’s remodeled bowling action which got a green signal from International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, the former fast bowler said, "Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Of course @ICC stays quiet about them."

"No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already." he added.

Hasnain has recently been declared fit to bowl again after undergoing remedial work, following a ban from bowling earlier this year due to an illegal action. One of the quickest bowlers in world cricket, Hasnain’s action has been questioned in the past by another Australia all-rounder, with Moises Henriques saying "nice throw mate" to Hasnain during the Sydney derby in the 2021/22 Big Bash League.