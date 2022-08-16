Afghanistan level T20 series with Ireland at 2-2

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 27 runs in the fourth match to level five-match Twenty20 series 2-2.

16 August,2022 12:18 am

BELFAST (AFP) - Afghanistan sent a five-match Twenty20 series against Ireland to a decider with a 27-run victory on Monday in a match reduced to 11 overs-a-side by rain.

Najibullah Zadran s 50 off 24 balls and Rashid Khan s 31 not out from 10 deliveries set an impressive total for the tourists of 132-6.

Ireland got off to a flying start through openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie, but once they departed inside four overs, George Dockrell s unbeaten 41 was the only resistance to a dominant Afghanistan bowling performance.

Fareed Ahmad took 3-14 with Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq picking up two wickets each.

The series decider will take place on Wednesday.

