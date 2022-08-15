Pakistan to lock horns with Netherlands in first ODI on Tuesday

First ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at Rotterdam.

ROTTERDAM (Dunya News) - The first One Day International of three-match series between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Babar Azam will lead a strong Pakistan side that contains a bevy of fast-bowling options, including star quick Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Babar has indicated Afridi may be used sparingly during the ODI series, with the towering pacer recovering from the knee injury that forced him to miss the second Test against Sri Lanka and with the Asia Cup on the horizon later this month.

"We re looking long term at his fitness and health," Babar said recently of Afridi.

"We want him to play a game against Netherlands if he s fit and be ready for the Asia Cup."

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

