Stoinis criticised for seemingly to question Hasnain’s bowling action

Cricket Cricket Stoinis criticised for seemingly to question Hasnain’s bowling action

Stoinis mimed a throw as he walked from the field following his dismissal.

15 August,2022 02:47 pm

LONDON (Web Desk) - Marcus Stoinis has been criticised for seemingly to question the legality of bowling action of Pakistani young pacer Mohammad Hasnain.

Stoinis mimed a throw as he walked from the field following his dismissal by the Pakistan quick in Southern Brave’s away clash against Oval Invincibles. The Australian fell for 37 off 27, mistiming an 88mph Hasnain delivery to mid-off.

Some of the social media users expressed the wish that disciplinary action should be taken against Stoinis.

Hasnain has recently been declared fit to bowl again after undergoing remedial work, following a ban from bowling earlier this year due to an illegal action. One of the quickest bowlers in world cricket, Hasnain’s action has been questioned in the past by another Australia all-rounder, with Moises Henriques saying "nice throw mate" to Hasnain during the Sydney derby in the 2021/22 Big Bash League.