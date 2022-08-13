Sarfaraz thanks Sindh govt for adding his biography to grade 4 book

"Thank you! This is a big honour for me," said Sarfaraz.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography has been added in the fourth standard Urdu book by Sindh. Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter to thank the Sindh government for the "big honour".

"Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts," wrote Sarfraz while tagging the Sindh government in his tweet.

— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 12, 2022



Sarfaraz’s wife Khushbakht took to Twitter to share the news.

"Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulillah," she wrote.

Sarfaraz has won two ICC Trophies; U19 Cricket World Cup 2006 and the Champions Trophy for Pakistan. Sarfaraz has represented Pakistan in 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, scoring 5,700 international runs.