Pakistan cricket team leaves for the Netherlands

The ODI matches will be played on August 16, 18 and 21 in Rotterdam.

12 August,2022 06:31 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan cricket team left for the Netherlands from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in the wee hours of Friday to play three One Day International (ODI) matches.

The ODI series will form part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The matches will be played on August 16, 18 and 21. All the matches will be played in Rotterdam.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

