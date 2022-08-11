Qalandars, Lions to play Namibia T20 tri-series as Bengal withdraw

The three teams will play two rounds of league games, six in total.

11 August,2022 08:34 am

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Lahore Qalandars and DP World Lions from South Africa will feature at Global T20 Namibia tournament from September 1 to 5 after Indian side Bengal have withdrawn, it emerged.

The Bengal, fourth team of the competition, withdrew from the tournament after the BCCI refused to permit them to take part in the tournament.

The three teams will play two rounds of league games - six in total - before the top two teams play the final on September 5. Eagles and Qalandars will then stay on to play two 50-over matches on September 7 and 9.

Namibia national men’s team captain, Gerhard Erasmus, will lead Eagles, who have a number of Namibia regulars in their line-up, including Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit. The tournament will act as preparation for Namibia ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.