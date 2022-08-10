Nasser Hussain wants youngsters to learn cover drive from Babar Azam

Nasser said Babar Azam's style of playing multiple shorts is much better than mainstream batters.

10 August,2022

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former England captain and renowned commentator Nasser Hussain says young cricketers should learn technical shorts in world cricket watching Babar Azam’s videos.

In a video circulating on social media, he said Babar Azam’s style of playing multiple shorts is much better than that of Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli and hence he is superior to all three players.

It should be noted that national team captain Babar Azam is the only batsman who is in the top three in all formats in the ICC rankings.