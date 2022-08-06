Shoaib Akhtar undergoes surgery, Hafeez extends wishes

Shoaib Akhtar undergoes surgery, Hafeez extends wishes

06 August,2022 11:13 am

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistani fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who is in Australia these days for his knee surgery has requested his fans for prayers for his "hopefully last surgery".

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar shared a video in an operation gown and said that he has undergone five similar surgeries, but it was all "worth it" as playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a great deal to him.

"But this is the pain that I have to endure. It will be an eight-hour partial knee replacing surgery and hopefully, I will come out right and I don’t look forward to it," he said, asking people to pray for him.

In response, Pakistan’s former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hoped that the ex-pacer recovers quickly from the surgery as according to Akhtar, he will have to endure pain for two to three weeks.

"Wishing u fast recovery & healthy life @shoaib100mph," Hafeez said.

— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 6, 2022