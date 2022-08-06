Tamim becomes Bangladesh's highest ODI run scorer

06 August,2022 09:13 am

HARARE (ONLINE) - Tamim Iqbal Friday became first Bangladeshi to score 8000 One Day International (ODI) runs.

Overall, Iqbal is ninth opener to breach the landmark. He reached the milestone during Bangladesh s first ODI against Zimbabwe when he moved to 57 with a late cut wide of short third man off Sikandar Raza in the 24th over.

Tamim, who notched up his 54th ODI fifty, is on a hot streak both as captain and opening batter. He was named Player-of-the-Series against West Indies last month, leading his side to a 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. He was the leading run-scorer in the three ODIs scoring 117 runs at an average of 58.50.