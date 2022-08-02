Younis Khan supports Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali

Younis Khan has claimed that Babar Azam and team management should back Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam.

02 August,2022 08:59 am

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) – Former Pakistan T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan has claimed that Babar Azam and team management should back Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam despite their slump in form.

While speaking to a local media outlet, Khan claimed that support should be extended to players who have a good track record but are struggling with their form.

"We need to back players like Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali. Fawad made an amazing comeback but he is now out of form. The team management needs to support him at this time," said the former captain.

Both batters found it difficult against Sri Lanka as Azhar Ali only managed 9 runs in the first match whereas Fawad Alam only managed 25 runs during the second Test match.

Younis Khan is Pakistan s leading run-scorer in red-ball cricket and has enough experience under his belt to have his claims taken seriously.