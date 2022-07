Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan in second Test, series ends 1-1

28 July,2022 01:10 pm

GALLE (AFP) - Spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis shared nine wickets between them as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on day five with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81 in Galle.