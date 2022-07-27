Bangladesh to host 2024 women's T20 World Cup

27 July,2022 04:50 pm

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Bangladesh will host the women s T20 World Cup in 2024, with England hosting the event in 2026, the International Cricket Council has announced.

India will host the 2025 women s 50-over ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013, the ICC said in a press release late Tuesday.

Sri Lanka will host the women s T20 Champions Trophy 2027, subject to their team qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by an ICC Board sub-committee, chaired by former New Zealand cricketer Martin Snedden.

"Accelerating the growth of the women s game is one of the ICC s strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport s biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that," said ICC chair Greg Barclay.

The ICC Board also approved England s Lord s Cricket Ground as the host for the World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025.