Bad light stops play with Pakistan chasing 508 in second Test

Cricket Cricket Bad light stops play with Pakistan chasing 508 in second Test

Bad light stopped play in the second Test in Galle with Pakistan on 89-1 in their chase of 508 runs.

27 July,2022 03:43 pm

GALLE (AFP) - Bad light stopped play in the second Test in Galle with Pakistan on 89-1 in their mammoth chase of 508 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, on 46, and skipper Babar Azam, on 26, were at the crease with more than 90 minutes and 26 overs of play left in the final session on day four.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya sent back first-match hero Abdullah Shafique for 16 with debutant Dunith Wellalage taking a good running catch at mid-off.

Dhananjaya de Silva hit 109 before Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 360-8 in the second session.

Tourists Pakistan, who won the first match of the two-Test series, face an almost impossible task if they are to make it 2-0.

They need to bat out over three sessions for a draw.