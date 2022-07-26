Pakistan get the first-innings deficit down to 147 runs

26 July,2022 11:16 am

GALLE (AFP) - Pakistan cricket team’s tail got first-innings deficit to 147 runs on day three of the second Test on Tuesday.

Spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 231.

Ramesh ended Pakistan’s innings in the first session after the tourists resumed in Galle on 191-7, in reply to the Sri Lankan first innings total of 378.

Overnight batsman Yasir Shah resisted the bowling attack in a 32-run partnership with Hasan Ali, with the pair batting for almost one hour before Prabath Jayasuriya broke through.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner who took 21 wickets in his first two Tests, bowled Hasan for 21 at the stroke of the first drinks break. He returned with three wickets.

Off-spinner Ramesh trapped Yasir lbw for 26 to record a third five-wicket haul in his 10th Test to wrap up the innings.

Agha Salman remained Pakistan s top scorer with his fighting 62 on Monday.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will bat in the second innings only if required, the team said.

He failed to take to the field in the Pakistan innings due to "lower back pain", and Dhananjaya de Silva stood in as captain.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella returned to the crease alongside Oshada Fernando, with the hosts looking to bounce back from their opening loss in the two-match series.