Rashid Latif commends Azhar Ali's attitude after being dropped

"Many players do react. But he remained quiet. Its a positive sign," Rashid said.

25 July,2022 03:57 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has commended Azhar Ali for his positive attitude in the dressing room despite getting dropped in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Azhar failed in both the innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to which he was replaced by Fawad Alam in the second.

"Many players retired while waiting for a chance. Sometimes, good players didn’t get a chance, and some players were given a longer rope which wasn’t justified. But it’s the system, and we have become too comfortable with it.

“When we talk about Azhar Ali, he’s one of the best human beings. He has played at no.3, no.4, and as an opener. He was named the captain in ODIs and was removed later. He didn’t complain. Then, he was named the captain in Tests and they removed him there as well. Again, he didn’t complain," said Rashid on his YouTube channel.

Rashid added that following Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan’s retirement, Azhar and Asad Shafique were the ones who did their best to fill the gap.

"Many players do react. But he remained quiet. It’s a positive sign. It is important to have such players in the dressing room. After the retirements of Misbah and Younis, there was a big gap in that dugout. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafique did their best to fill that," said Rashid.