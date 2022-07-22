Pakistan jump to third spot on World Test rankings

Pakistan have jumped to the third spot in the ICC World test Championship standings.

22 July,2022 09:04 am

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Pakistan have jumped to the third spot in the ICC World test Championship standings following their remarkable four wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first test against Sri Lanka.

According to International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest released World Test Championship standings, Pakistan improved its position in the table to bolster its chances of appearing in the next year’s World Test Championship final between the top two teams in the standings.

As per now, South Africa stands on top while Australia is at the second spot.