Raja all praises for Shafique as Pakistan complete record run chase

20 July,2022 03:10 pm

GALLE (Web Desk) - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja lauded the Pakistan Test opener Abdullah Shafique as the young cricketer hit a gritty 160 to lead Pakistan to victory against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Galle.

Raja took to Twitter and congratulated Babar Azam-led team Pakistan for winning the first Test of the two-match series.

He said, "This team Pakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did!! Great run chase."

While praising Abdullah, he said, "Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique. So calm and organised and classy."

Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 at Galle to win a tense opening Test by four wickets against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Shafique hit the winning runs in the final session of play on day five to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The 22-year-old Shafique excelled with his second Test ton. He built crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, who made 55 after his 119 in the first innings on a tricky pitch to bat on.

Shafique finally combined with Mohammad Nawaz, 19 not out, to take the visitors home after a brief rain interruption halted their charge. The teams had taken early tea before returning for the third session of play.

Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, but played the anchor’s role to perfection as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136 not out.

The batter also bagged Player of the Match award for his prolific innings.

