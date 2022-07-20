Pakistan complete record run chase to beat Sri Lanka in Galle

The tourists achieved the win in the final session of the fifth day’s play to take a 1-0 lead.

20 July,2022 02:27 pm

GALLE (AFP) - Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 as Pakistan chased down a record target of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test.

The tourists achieved the win in the final session of the fifth day’s play to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.