Nida's all-round performance leads Pakistan Women to victory

20 July,2022 10:08 am

BREADY (Dunya News) - Nida Dar’s all-round performance led Pakistan Women to a 13-run win on DLS method over Ireland Women in the third match of the tri-series being played at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready on Tuesday. Earlier, the tournament’s opener was washed out between Pakistan Women and Australia Women at the same venue on Saturday, July 16.

Chasing a revised 97-run target in 14 overs, Ireland’s opening pair got off to a flying start and added 55 runs for the first wicket in 7.4 overs. After the departure of opening batter Rebecca Stokell (19, 24b, three fours), the Pakistan bowlers applied breaks on the run-chase. With three overs remaining, the required run-rate went over 10 with the hosts requiring 31 from three overs. Ireland batters managed to score seven runs from the 12th over losing Orla Prendergast (10 off 12) to Nida Dar caught by Iram Javed. The off-spinner Nida ended up with match figures of 3-0-17-1. In the next over, the left-arm spinner Anam Amin gave away only five runs and Pakistan got the wicket of Laura Delany who was run out for one.

With 18 runs required in the final over, captain Bismah gave the ball to fast bowler Fatima Sana who had earlier went for eight runs from two overs. The right-arm fast gave away only four runs in the over with three wickets falling – two of them run-outs. Mary Waldron was dismissed lbw for nought by Fatima, while Gaby Lewis (47, 41b, five fours) and Arlene Kelly (one off one) ran themselves out.

Earlier, after winning the toss for the second time in a row in the tournament, Bismah Maroof opted to bat first. It was a sparkling 15-ball 26 by Nida that helped Pakistan post 92 for five in 14 overs. The target was revised to 97 after Pakistan lost six overs due to rain interruption which stopped the play after the sixth over. When the match resumed it was curtailed to 14 overs per innings. The start of the match was also delayed by 60 minutes because of rain.

Player of the match Nida smashed three fours and one six and knitted a 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Ayesha Naseem (14 off 17, one six). Opening batter Muneeba Ali top-scored with 29 off 24, which included four boundaries. Both Ayesha and Nida were dismissed by Jane Maguire, who ended up with match figures of 3-0-14-2. Right-arm medium Laura Delany also bagged two wickets and gave away 25 runs from three overs.