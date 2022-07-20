West Indies ODI win 'should not go to our heads', says Tamim

20 July,2022 08:33 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Bangladesh’s One Day Internationals (ODI) side’s captain Tamim Iqbal has said that their clean-sweep against the Windies in Carrabin was special but it "should not go into team’s heads"crick as it was in spinning conditions.

"Any away series win is always special. Our series win in South Africa was massive [too]. But I told my team that although winning in West Indies was a fantastic achievement, this series win should not go to our heads," Tamim said in an interview.

The Bengal tigers have recently stunned Windies in their homeland with a 3-0 defeat in ODI series.

"It was held in conditions where there was too much help for the spinners. When we go overseas or even at home, you won t have this kind of help. We have to face more difficult challenges going forward,” said Tamim.

The ODI series win gave Bangladesh a fine sign-off on the tour, where they had lost both the Tests and T20Is 2-0. Tamim has now led Bangladesh to five consecutive ODI series wins - six in the World Cup Super League.