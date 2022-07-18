Wasim Akram gives Naseem Shah advice on bowling, he responds

Wasim released a video after Pakistani bowlers lost control after taking eight wickets for 133 runs.

18 July,2022 10:54 am

GALLE (Web Desk) - Veteran Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram lauded young pacer Naseem Shah and counseled him to come up strong and change his bouncer strategy, particularly in Sri Lankan conditions.



Taking to Twitter, Wasim released a video message after the opening day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium, where Pakistani bowlers lost control after taking eight wickets for 133 runs.



"I saw Naseem’s bowling in the last overs. Obviously, he is young and has played less cricket. But, I want to advise him on something really important. When you bowl a bouncer to a set batsman, especially in Sri Lankan conditions, you must aim 12-18 inches behind the normal mark. It gives you more height and creates chances of a top edge. Rest is fine. Naseem you’re doing great, keep it up, buddy," Wasim said in the video.

While responding to the legendary cricketer on Twitter, Naseem wrote, "Honored Sir! Thank you @wasimakramlive. I will surely try to implement your tips into my bowling."

The Babar Azam-led side appeared impressive in the first two sessions of the day one, restricting the hosts to 133 for 8, but Dinesh Chandimal’s fighting 76 runs and Maheesh Theekshana’s 38 runs led Sri Lanka to 222 runs on board.

On the second day, Pakistan saw a downfall as Sri Lankan spin attack led by Prabath Jayasuriya destroyed the national side’s batting line-up but the day was saved by Pakistan skipper as he made a defiant 119 to thwart the hosts and lead Pakistan to 218 runs in the final session.