Hafeez, Afridi turn to Twitter after PTI sweeps Punjab by-polls

Hafeez also wondered that "how our political leaders will take this result".

18 July,2022 09:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) swept the by-polls in Punjab, Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Shahid Afridi turned to Twitter to share their views on the turnout of people to cast their votes.

"People of Pakistan given a strong verdict on their political awareness & maturity in #Elections2022," Hafeez wrote in his tweet.

He also wondered that "how our political leaders will take this result".

While felicitating PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he wrote, "Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI all his political workers. Once again big responsibility to deliver for the people of Pakistan".

Similarly, lauding the people for coming out and using their right to vote, former Paskitan cricket team captain Afridi said that the results of the by-elections have proved that the future of Pakistan is solely related to democracy.

He added that every person is respectable who, by his right to vote, contributes to the business of government and advances the system of democracy.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the unofficial results, the former PM-led PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory in the by-elections in Punjab.