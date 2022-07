Azam hits ton as Pakistan fight back in first Sri Lanka Test

17 July,2022 04:48 pm

GALLE, Sri Lanka, July 17, 2022 (AFP) - Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit a century on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka after starting on his overnight one on Sunday.

Azam smashed spinner Maheesh Theekshana for a four and then took a single to bring up his seventh Test century as he leapt up in joy in the final session in Galle.

The leading Pakistan batsman averages over 45 in 40 Tests since making his debut in 2016.