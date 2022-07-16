Watch: What did Rizwan say in Sinhala?

Rizwan talked in Sinhala when Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah was bowling.

16 July,2022 03:35 pm

GALLE (Web Desk) - In the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka which is currently being held at the Galle International Cricket Ground, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan is heard encouraging his team’s bowlers in Sinhala on live broadcast.

In the viral video, Rizwan can be heard saying "very good…very good".

Sri Lankan batter can also be seen smiling after Rizwan’s funny gesture.

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in a series-levelling Test win in Galle earlier this week, are hosting Pakistan for the first time in seven years for the two-match Test series.