Pakistan team reached Galle where they will play first Test of two-match series from July 16.

15 July,2022 10:33 am

GALLE (Dunya News) - The first Test match of the two match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin at Galle on Saturday.

The match will start 9:30 am according to Pakistan Slandered time.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video, in which the Sri Lankan hotel team warmly welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Sri Lanka head into the Pakistan series after two contrasting results in Galle where they first lost to Australia on a vicious turner and then bounced back to hammer the tourists on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced an 18-member squad for the Test series against Pakistan.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in Galle from July 16 and in Colombo from July 24 onwards.

The Test series will be played under the ICC World Test Championship Cycle of 2021 – 2023.