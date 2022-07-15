Babar Azam extends support to Virat Kohli as he struggles with form

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam extends support to Virat Kohli as he struggles with form

In his recent match on Thursday, Kohli only scored 16 runs off 25 deliveries.

15 July,2022 10:15 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has extended his support to former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is struggling with his form these days.

Kohli, who has been a run machine for India and has starred in many wins for his side, has now lost his mojo and has been struggling to score big runs for a year. He is also facing criticism from the media and several members of the cricket fraternity have suggested he should take a break from international cricket.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Azam showed his support for Kohli and tweeted "this too shall pass."

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022

In his recent match on Thursday, Kohli only scored 16 runs off 25 deliveries and hit three boundaries in the second ODI against England at Lord’s.

Kohli relinquished the Indian Test team captaincy following the T20 World Cup in 2021. Furthermore, he also decided to step down as captain of RCB. The captaincy was then handed to Rohit Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian Cricket Board on Thursday announced their squad for the T20I series againts West Indies and Kohli was missing in the squad. While the national selectors did not clarify whether the top-order batter had finally been dropped or was merely being rested over injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.