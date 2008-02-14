India's Jasprit Bumrah claims No.1 rank in ODIs, Shaheen stands on No. 3

India's Jasprit Bumrah claims No.1 rank in ODIs, Shaheen stands on No. 3

Bumrah jumped an amazing five spots to claim top billing in the 50-over game.

13 July,2022 03:16 pm

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has added to his ever-growing list of accolades by becoming the world’s top ranked one-day bowler on the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Fresh from his match-winning spell of 6/19 in the opening match of the three-game ODI series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, Bumrah has claimed top spot on the bowler rankings from New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The latest set of rankings was released by the ICC on Wednesday and Bumrah jumped an amazing five spots to claim top billing in the 50-over game.

Bumrah is one of only three bowlers to be ranked in the top 10 for Tests and ODI cricket and earlier this month made history when he was at the crease when England quick Stuart Broad conceded a world record 35 runs in one over of a Test match.

New Zealander Boult drops to second behind Bumrah, with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (third), Australia seamer Josh Hazelwood (fourth) and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (fifth) rounding out the top five.

Bumrah s new-ball partner Mohammed Shami also made a jump up the rankings for bowlers, with the pacer rising three places to equal 23rd on the back of his three-wicket haul against England.