Pakistan women cricket team in Ireland for T20 tri-series

Pakistan will play opening match against Australia.

13 July,2022 10:30 am

BELFAST (Dunya News) - Pakistan women cricket team has reached to Belfast, Northern Ireland to play the tri-series against Australia and Ireland.

Pakistan will play opening match against Australia on Saturday. The top two sides will progress to compete in the final. All seven tournament matches will be staged at the Bready Cricket Club.

After the tri-series, Pakistan women team will travel to Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games.