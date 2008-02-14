Pakistan training session in Sri Lanka cancelled citing political tension

09 July,2022 11:06 am

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Training session of Pakistan cricket team for Saturday has been called off due to the political tension in Sri Lanka as the Lankan police imposed a curfew in some areas of Colombo ahead of violent protests against the government.

As per sources, due to the anti-state protests in the capital, Sri Lankan government ordered to impose curfew. The team was advised to stay at the hotel.

It should be noted that Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series against Sri Lankan cricket team.

The first match of the series is scheduled from July 16 to 20 in Galle while the second from July 24 to 28 in Colombo.