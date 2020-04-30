Pakistan move to fifth position in latest Test and ODI rankings

The ICC released their annual update of the rankings on Wednesday.



(Dunya News) – Pakistan have improved one spot to land fifth position in latest ICC Test and ODI ranking.

However, Australia have strengthened their claim as being the best team in the world after extending their lead at the top of ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings.

The ICC released their annual update of the rankings on Wednesday and Australia now lead second-placed India by nine points with a rating of 128 points.

The new rankings reflect all Test series completed since May 2019, with those completed prior to May 2021 weighted at 50% and subsequent series weighted at 100%.

India (119 points) hold on to second place on the rankings, ahead of a tight battle for third between New Zealand (111) and South Africa (110).

outh Africa closed the gap from 13 to the solitary point on the latest rankings, following a jump in their rating from 102 to 110 points.

Rounding out the top five is Pakistan with 93 points, with Babar Azam’s side catapulting past England (88) to snatch fifth place.

England fell nine points from 97 to 88 in the latest rankings, with new skipper Ben Stokes taking over a Test side that has won just one Test match in the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, New Zealand can lay claim to the No.1 ODI ranking, though they have an England side hot on their heels, closing the gap to just one rating point.

Since the last annual change, England comfortably brushed aside Sri Lanka and Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League action, claiming 55 points through the 2-0 and 3-0 series wins at home.

It meant the gap between Eoin Morgan’s side and Australia has widened from seven to 17 points, with Australia dropping five points in the latest update. Aaron Finch’s men did claim two wins in three matches against the West Indies in Barbados, though dropped two matches in their tour of Pakistan.

Those results helped Pakistan climb one spot climb to fifth, overtaking South Africa and moving closer to India in what was effectively a ten rating point swing. While only playing nine ODIs in the last twelve months, the side dropped four, including all three on the recent tour to South Africa.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan remain in the same spots from seventh to 10th respectively, while Ireland have moved to 11th over Scotland.