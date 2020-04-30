Shaheen Afridi takes off hat to Mitchell Starc

(Dunya News) - Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most down to the wire cricketer, who has a frank nature, which has always caught the spotlight, besides his fiery performances with the bowl.



Nowadays, Shaheen Shah is representing Middlesex in ongoing County Championship 2022.

In one his statements, the star-studded cricketer has lauded the Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, admitting that he is a big fan of Starc.

Shaheen said that he was impressed with Mitchell Starc’s energy and fitness, adding that when he saw Starc, bowling Yorkers in ICC World Cup 2015, he decided to bowl like the Australian pacer.