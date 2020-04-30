Shakib back in Bangladesh Test squad

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Shakib Al Hasan, who had missed the Tests against South Africa in March due to personal reasons, has returned to Bangladesh s side for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on May 15. Uncapped fast bowler Rejaur Rahman Raja, who was also named in the squad for the Pakistan Test last year, has also been named in the 16-member squad.

Shakib s last match in whites was against Pakistan at home before he skipped the New Zealand and South Africa Tests.

There was no place for Shadman Islam and Abu Jayed in the squad, while Taskin Ahmed is still recovering from his shoulder injury. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was included in the squad subject to fitness after he didn t play the Tests in South Africa due to an ankle injury.

There are, however, more injury concerns in the team, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz both injuring themselves during their Dhaka Premier League match in Savar. But chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that their injuries are not serious.

"[Mushfiqur and Mehidy s injuries] is nothing serious, they will be in the Test side," Abedin said. "Shadman will play the practice match (against Sri Lanka). Raja was in the Test side once, so he comes back because we have injury concerns in the pace department."

If Shoriful is fit, he is likely to share the new ball with Khaled Ahmed, who was impressive in the series against South Africa.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive on May 8 for the two-match Test series which is part of the World Test Championship, while the hosts will also arrive in Chattogram on the same day to prepare for the series. The sides will first play a two-day practice match in BKSP on May 10 and 11. The second Test is in Dhaka, from May 23.

